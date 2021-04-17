How to become a contract farmer

By Editor More by this Author

Please tell me more about contract farming. Ben

Dear Ben( Answered by Samson Obong, an agronomist at Ngetta Zonal Agricultural Research Development Institute (Ngetta ZARDI)

Contract farming, though a fairly new concept in Uganda, ensures that farmers have a ready market for their products irrespective of market fluctuations and therefore cushions them against potential losses. Several companies in the country enter into various contractual agreements with farmers. For instance, Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has an arrangement with farmers where they can offer free field extension and planting materials to farmers who supply them with barley, sorghum and cassava.

What is the right fertiliser to use and quantity and intervals? John

Dear John (Answered by Tom Okello Anyi a mixed farmer, Lira District)

Fertiliser requirements for growing the crop vary with soil fertility. The standard fertiliser rate of application is NPK is 150:55:40kg/ha applied as 1/3N:1P:1/5K. N and K topdressing should be applied six to eight weeks after sowing and final N application at the beginning of bulb formation.

The crop also responds well to organic manure and 20tonnes/ha can be ploughed into the soil before planting.