How to graft, prune jackfruits 

Jackfruit is an exotic fruit developed in tropical regions. It has a subtle sweet and fruity flavour.

Jackfruit is a species of tree in the mulberry and breadfruit family. It is a rich source of vitamin A and vitamin C in minerals.

When mature, the jackfruit tree generates massive, green and oblong fruits with a bumpy and fleshy exterior.

Inside, the jackfruit contains pale-yellow plump bulbs which are edible and joined at the core.

The seeds which are oval can been roasted, cocked, eaten on their own and ground into flour.

“Jackfruit can produce on a wide variety of soil but grows best in deep alluvial soil mostly in Busoga region,” says Andrew Dhikusooka an agronomist at Buyende farm.

“Soil drainage is a very important factor. It cannot tolerate a waterlogged environment. The tree may die in three days in a flooded condition,” adds Dhikusooka.

Best practices

Dhikusooka says propagation is generally by seeds. “The germination of these seeds will take place after three to eight weeks of planting. Jackfruit seedlings usually serve as a rootstock before grafting which may be done within a year,” he says.

Growing jackfruit can be done through vegetative propagation using stem cuttings and air layering.

“Seed must be sown immediately after extraction since they lose their viability during storage. Air layering is one of the best methods used during planting,” says Dhikusooka.

Grafting

In horticulture, grafting is the joining together of plant parts by means of tissue regeneration.

“Grafting is the art of placing a portion of one plant into or on a stem, root or branch of another in such a way that a union will be formed and the partners will continue to grow. The part of the arrangement that provides the root is called the stock and the added part is called the scion. When more than two part are involved, the middle piece is known as interstock,” says Annet Atim a fruit agronomist at Buyende farm.

Atim also says when the scion consists of a single bud, the procedure is called budding. “Grafting and budding are the most generally used vegetative propagation method,” she says.

How to graft

According to Dhikusooka, a fruit farmer can conduct grafting throughout the year. “The principles involved in grafting are based on the matching of scion and stock cambiums.

Grafting involves the union of a shoot called a scion from a selected superior phonotype and a compatible rootstock from a desirable plant,” says Dhikusooka.

Dhikusooka says grafting method is more successful morning temperatures are between 70 to 85°F.

Procedure

Plant an adapted growing plant as close to the base of the non-adapted variety as possible without extensively damaging the root arrangement of the established plant.

From both plants, closely position the shoots which are at least three-eighths inch diameter and preferably close to the same size.

At the point where the union is to happen, a slice of bark say one to two inches is peeled from both stems. The peeled area must be the same size on each.

The two peeled surfaces are then bound strongly together with budding or electrical tape. Wrap completely with two entire covers around the arear where the two peeled arrears are in contact.

Remove some of the top portions of the foliage from the adapted variety six to eight inches above the graft union. This will encourage the rapid healing of the grafted union.

The union must be completed in four weeks. This type of grafting is most successful if performed through growth session.

After the parts are well united, the reminder of the top of the adapted native variety can be cut off instantly above the graft union.

The bottom or root system of the non-adapted, yellowing plant can be cut off instantly below the graft union.

The graft union is now completed and the problems of the iron chlorosis and indigenous soil pathogens have been solved if the proper rootstock has been used.

Immediately after the portion of each is removed it may be essential to reduce the leaf area of the top if wilting occurs because of lack of sufficient root system support.

Planting grafted jackfruit

The best time for planting a jackfruit tree either through direct seeding or transplanting is at the beginning of the rainy season.

The best of the day for transplanting is late afternoon to early evening due to decrease in temperatures so that drying of young trees is minimal.

Planting

