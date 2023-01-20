Nourish your farm naturally

One way to keep your farm naturally fertile is to ensure that any decayed grass, leaves, crop residues and livestock droppings and urine in the homestead are mixed with the soil in the garden.

Mr Disan Muwanga, the Agricultural Extension Officer in Buddu County under the Buganda Kingdom, often advises farmers to incorporate dry plants and vegetation into the soil especially around the banana stems.

The organic matter decomposes in the soil and turns into nutrients for the crops to take in. However, it is important to bear in mind that some weeds and plants should not be buried in the ground because, instead of decomposing and turning into manure, they can sprout and grow where they are unwanted. Such plants and weeds must be thoroughly dry before incorporating them into the soil.

Crop farmers should also keep livestock to sustain natural soil fertility. The farming family should have its own, homemade, manure. The farm animals and birds produce the dung which can be taken to the garden and decomposed. Their urine too may be taken into the garden and poured on the ground around the crops. It is very good manure. The livestock beddings -- grass or residues of such crops as beans, maize ---- may also be taken to the garden and buried.

It is advisable to seek guidance of the area agricultural services extension officer on how to incorporate organic matter into the soil. Agricultural officers can also guide farmers about preparation of compost and how it is applied in the garden. Compost is made out of discarded vegetable material like remains of crops, livestock droppings, and any other quick rotting refuse.

If some crop remains such as banana peelings or green maize plants are fed to livestock, it is no loss to the farmer because their dung and urine make good manure for enriching the soil. By keeping livestock, the farmer does not only get manure but he also earns money from selling products such as milk, meat, and eggs besides improving his household nutrition.

Yet another way to keep the soil fertile is mulching. This means covering the soil with grass or any other dry vegetation. The mulch protects the soil from loss of moisture by evaporation and suppresses weed growth. When the mulch decays it turns into manure that further enriches the soil.