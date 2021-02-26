Super hybrid napier grass introduced

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The hybrid Super Napier grass is amongst the fastest growing animal fodder crops attaining a height of 2.4 metres in just 60 days after planting, growing to 3.7 metres in another month’s time when it is ready for its first harvest.

Dubbed the ‘king of Napiers’ an acre of super Napier or Pakchong1 yields 180-200 tonnes of biomass in a year. After the first harvest subsequent cutting is made every 60 days four to five times a year

The grass has a healthy crude protein content of 6-18 per cent dictated by planting conditions and management level. This is especially crucial for milk production in dairy cows.

Its sweet taste coupled with its being smooth, lacking the short itchy hairs common with traditional Napier varieties makes it highly palatable to livestock as well as being easy to handle for farmers.

Both the cut and carry as well as silaging methods of feeding can be employed.

Having water-soluble carbonate 18 there is no need for additives in storing it as silage. It is however not recommended for haymaking owing to its high moisture content.

Advertisement

Pakchong1 is a perennial deep-rooted plant that is long-lived lasting eight to nine years once it is sowed. The grass’ stems need to be cut to ground level to allow for the regrowth of tillers.

They have a high leaf to stem rate with 6–8 cm broad leaves.

Source: Farmbiz