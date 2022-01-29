Why land is a hot property today

Nearly every day, nowadays, one hears of some land conflict somewhere --- people threatened with eviction while others have actually been driven out of land that they always knew to be home.

One of the reasons for increasing cases of land conflicts is population explosion.

There are more people scrambling for space on which to live and work. Another reason is that land is a factor of production with agricultural potential and other forms of wealth such as minerals, or as space for building construction.

Some people sell land to get cash for investment in money making projects. Some pieces of land are sources of building materials such as sand and stones.

Some land is valuable not necessarily because of its agricultural potential or the minerals it contains but rather because of where it is situated. Its value may increase because it is in an urban area or on top of a hill where, for example, telecommunication companies may want to erect masts.

Land is perhaps the most important possession needed for economic development which should be valued by everyone. For most people living in rural areas land can be a regular source of food and income if they put it to good use, like farming.

Some crops such as vegetables, potatoes, beans, and maize can be grown and harvested twice a year and they can be exchanged for cash by the farmer. Perennial crops such as coffee, if well looked after, can generate income for the farmer every year.

However, it has to be born in mind that for land to be productive it must be well nourished.

Every effort must be taken to enhance and sustain the efficiency of the land.

The farmer has to protect the land from such hazards as soil erosion and nutrients depletion by applying fertilisers and carrying out such practices as mulching and shade tree planting.

Most important of all, anybody who purchases new land should be sure of the terms and conditions of ownership --- how he acquired it and if the process of acquisition is in accordance with the land tenure laws.