Why land is a hot property today

Michael J. Ssali

By  Michael J Ssali

What you need to know:

  • Some people sell land to get cash for investment in money making projects. Some pieces of land are sources of building materials such as sand and stones.

Nearly every day, nowadays, one hears of some land conflict somewhere --- people threatened with eviction while others have actually been driven out of land that they always knew to be home.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.