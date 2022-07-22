Bumping with style

In February, superstar Rihanna announced she was having her first child. And while the news shocked us all, it is the fashion in which she broke this news that had all our jaws on the floor.

Her vintage Chanel coat ripped jeans and belly jewellery, gave birth to a whole new spin on maternity style, and possibly changed our minds about what we thought pregnancy style was meant to look like.

Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful times in the life of any woman and it is only befitting that you give your bump the fashion moment it truly deserves.

Thanks to Rihana, our maternity dresses and looks are going to be the kind of looks you will find splashed across an Elle magazine page. Here are some style tricks you can employ to bring your pregnancy style up to speed.

Work with layers

Opting for this will conceal your bump, especially if you are trying to keep it under wraps, in the early stages. For instance, adding pieces such as over-the-shoulder coats, capes, kimonos and heavy jewellery, layering can be a great way to get your bump style popping.

Comfort is important, so you want to keep all the pieces as light and easy to wear as possible. You also have the option of layering your look with pieces such as scarfs, and bandanas to add some fun to your look.

Get sporty

Athleisure is possibly the best style option for an expectant mum, who wants to keep stylish and comfortable at the same time. Sporty tights, a comfortable top and your favourite shoulder bag can be a great look if you add some fun heels or sneakers to this.

You can also decide to elevate the look further by throwing on a fun jacket, or other playful accessories like sunnies and elaborate earpieces. This look can also make for a great street style that will have your bump slaying all through the day.

Show some skin

Yes, you heard that right. Getting pregnant does not mean your impeccable style has to die. You can still bump along and maintain your admirable sense of style.

If you are the kind that does not like to take centre stage when you step out, then you can make use of details such as cutouts that are strategically placed to conceal your bump, but allow you to show some skin.