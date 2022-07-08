Plus-size fashion choices you should not write off 

Ladies, forget everything you have been taught. The rules to self-confidence, and having a style to match have been rewritten and we have today’s subject of our style review to thank.

Kenyan-born “confide nce queen” Achieng Agutu is not only every girl’s dream bestie, and hype girl; she is also fast becoming what our fashion mood boards need and cannot do without.

The self-proclaimed ‘tantalising queen’ has over the years grown from just being a digital content creator to being an endorser for all the fashion choices we have been told not to wear as plus-size women and serving us lots of colours, fashion and style in the process.

Achieng, who says her motivational talk journey began as a way of hyping herself, (since no one was doing it) has a sense of style that is bold, confident, enviable and vogue-approved. Here are picks from the fashion star’s wardrobe.

She writes her own rules

The number one rule with this fashionista and possibly her best accessory is her confidence, which she wears with so much grace. Many plus-size women confess there are fashion choices they had to write off, because of fear of being judged. Well, the style maven is giving a whole new set of rules, and with this rule book, what you feel best expresses who you are.

Achieng explored different cuts and styles, something that is bound to give her fashion sense a fresh touch each time. From a head-to-toe all-red Muehleder to a midriff sheer panelled dress by Congolese designer, Hanifa, there is no guessing what storm she will be serving next.

Bold is underrated