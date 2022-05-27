Commemorating World Menstrual Hygiene Day through fashion

The Wellbeing Foundation in partnership with Wuzi Africa will have its second edition of the Menstrual Shebang Fashion show today at Design Hub in Kampala. May 28 has been marked on the calendar as the International Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The Menstrual Hygiene Day is an annual awareness day that is meant to provide a platform to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management at a global level. The day has been in existence since 2014 after it was initiated by the German-based NGO WASH United.

The Menstrual Shebang Fashion show will happen for the second time but at a different venue. The first edition of the show happened last year at MoTIv but this year, the organisers decided to take it to Design Hub.

According to Shyaka Farid Lwanyaaga the founder of The Wellbeing Foundation, the show is inspired by the fight for equal enjoyment of participation in day-to-day life and human rights. “The shame and stigma brought about by beliefs and myths connected to religious and cultural meaning affect perception of young people below the margins and the way they are treated,” Lwanyaaga said.

Lwanyaaga also went on and said that the Menstrual Shebang Fashion show is meant to start the conversation around comprehensive Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights, give a platform to creatives to use their crafts to communicate issues that matter like this one and also create a movement of SRHR proud and SRHR positive men and women.