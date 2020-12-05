Décor ideas you can borrow from the past

Basing on what made Christmas fun in our days, we borrow a branch or two to incorporate the same in this modern age

By Pauline Bangirana More by this Author

Christmas is around the corner and that means that the year too, is coming to a close. Forget the movies, songs that are now more common and all around the city despite what the year 2020 has been for many.

However, did you know that Christmas preparation back in the day was an exciting event that got everyone in the family involved to make it memorable and fun for everyone in the family?

We look at fun ways to bring the Christmas mood into your space. Basing on what made Christmas fun in our days, we borrow a branch or two to incorporate the same in this modern age while appreciating what it was then. Here are décor ideas that can go a long way in bringing the Christmas mood into your space.

The natural Christmas tree

For Agnes Nakalema, Christmas in her days meant getting a natural Christmas tree from pine trees that were always readily available and decorating with toilet paper, Christmas lights that sung and decorations that looked like spiral flowers.

Perhaps a natural tree is no longer available but this trend has been replaced by the artificial plastic trees. These have since evolved and are readily available in the various supermarkets and shops across the country.

Painting

For some, having grown up in the village, they would collect enough firewood in advance, those with mud houses smeared them with cow dung early enough so that by Christmas, the houses would be looking good.

With modernisation, there are more permanent structures and house paint. Consider repainting your house and switch things up if your budget allows. This will give your house a whole a new look and bring the Christmas spirit into your space.

Wardrobe selection

This is a timeless memory that has been a constant in various generations. For some, the Christmas mood meant new clothes and a new pair of shoes. However it also meant decluttering and giving away clothes to the less fortunate. This season is meant for giving, sharing and being kind.

For Hellen Namaganda, measurements for Christmas clothes were taken using banana fibre and new clothes brought especially from Kampala. Christmas goes a long way and new clothes will only accelerate the mood.

Picture framing

Christine Okello shares that back in the day, going to the studio or even inviting the cameraman over to your home signalled that indeed the Christmas mood was more alive than ever before. Such photos were framed and hang in the house. This is a tradition Okello says she wants to resurrect in her own space.

Perhaps the advancement of technology eliminated or reduced the need for such photos but it was always exciting looking at a photo taken during the Christmas season.

Picture framing, especially during Christmas, is a décor tip that can be incorporated in this day and age as opposed to taking pictures with phones.

Traditional food or delicacies

Christmas celebrations are incomplete without food and as any celebration, the ultimate package was a variety of local dishes. This can be incorporated into today’s space although presentation will go a long way.

You must be determined to make it work. Although for large families, this meant the different families hosting every different year; and the rotation went on and on.

To further this, cutlery and dishware selected is always special and specifically reserved for Christmas. While this is fun, it’s tedious.

That’s why today people hire caterers to prepare sumptuous dishes during the Christmas days. This gives the family, siblings, relatives, in-laws and friends enough time to catch up.

Crochet covers

Chair covers were a big thing then. The chair covers were always themed and usually after Christmas, they were kept and the usual routine resumed.

Perhaps chair clothes may be old fashioned but you can alternate this with various cushion covers and theme them around Christmas.

This will brighten up your space and create the Christmas mood you would want to create in your space.

