Demonstrate the spirit of Ubuntu this Christmas

A mother gives her child a Christmas gift.  Parents are challenged to raise children who are socially-conscious of needs outside of themselves. PHOTO/net

By  Michael Agaba

What you need to know:

We have become self-centred; as our incomes grow larger, our hearts grow narrower. We are surrounded with more abundance than our grandfathers ever had, yet we do not seem to be happier than they ever were.

The African ethos is rich with generosity; we share our food, space and time with kith and kin. We have a sense of shared community or Ubuntu- the expression that “I am what I am because of who we all are.” What a better way to demontrate this spirit than in this festive season?

