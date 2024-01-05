Be dynamic and expressive- Mulungi

Many of you have witnessed her growth and transformation. Gloria Mulungi, also known as Baby Gloria, has become a noteworthy figure in the Ugandan fashion scene. Her style evolution has been nothing short of remarkable, solidifying her position as a fashionista contender.

At the 2022 ASFA’s, she stood out among the best-dressed guests, opting for a striking blue gown with exaggerated sleeves by Sham Tyra.

Over time, Mulungi has showcased her ability to assemble her outfits, serving as an inspiration for young women transitioning, from the “baby girl” style to something more mature and elegant.

Here are some fashion insights you can borrow from this youthful star.

Spice up covered looks

Contrary to the notion that turning heads requires revealing attire, Mulungi demonstrates that covered-up does not have to be basic. Maintaining age-appropriate attire, while achieving a stunning look may seem challenging, but she effortlessly accomplishes this feat.

Whether she opts for full-length attire or incorporates style tricks such as colour blocking, exaggerated pieces, or sheer fabric, she consistently keeps her picks head-turning.

Striking the right balance between mature and youthful, her style encourages young women to embrace edgy elements without aging themselves out of their age bracket.

A spectrum of colour

While some individuals stick to a specific hue in their wardrobes, Mulungi’s style philosophy involves embracing and a full spectrum of colours. From baby blue to emerald green, she fearlessly explores various shades, infusing vibrancy into her wardrobe.

Through mixing, blocking, or incorporating colourful accessories, she experiments with colour to curate a dynamic closet. She demonstrates that fashion is a dynamic and expressive.