Fashion lessons from HRH Sylvia Nagginda

By Gloria Haguma More by this Author

Royalty and fashion go hand in hand. And Buganda’s Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda has mastered the art of this notion that whenever she steps out, there is never a bad fashion moment with her.

Whether she is attending a cultural ceremony in the traditional Buganda dress, gomesi, or stepping out on the red carpet, she is not going to go unnoticed. Here is a look at some of the noteworthy fashion moments from Her Royal Highness.

Gomesi doesn’t have to be basic

While the traditional Buganda dress may be the Nabagereka’s most popular public appearance outfit choice, she makes a statement with this look every time. And her secret is in her enviable neck piece collection and subtle make-up.

Her necklaces, which consist of pearls and multi-stranded neck pieces are always her go-to pieces when it comes to accessorising her gomesis. She also keeps her make-up nude and minimal, something that complements her traditional look.

Pearls are a girl’s best friend

Nabagereka’s neckline is always stealing the show when she steps out. And to achieve that, she turns to a gorgeous set of multi-strand pearls. These are great accessories to add to your collection, because they are classy and their sophistication will make a fashion statement wherever you go. And the best part is there are various options on how you can wear this jewellery.

Fun silhouettes

Do you remember the bow-tied red number the Nabagereka wore during the premiering of Queen of Katwe? Stunning, right? The lesson here is that you should choose silhouettes and cuts that will make your ensemble stun, even when you want to be modest and regal.

From Nabagereka’s choices, think puffed sleeves, off-the-shoulder, or even a sheer sleeve to give you the regal and elegant look.



