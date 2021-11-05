Be intentional about marriage just like you are with your job or business. Invest time in making your marriage work. PHOTO/STOCK

Full Woman

Grow with your partner, lest you lose them to others

By  Micheal Agaba

  • Some people do not grow with their partners. One partner makes so many strides ahead of their spouse that they get to a point that they cannot relate with them anymore. This creates an intellectual and emotional gap.

John has been married to Mary for 20 years. Mary gets up one day and draws the curtain on the marriage. “I am fed up. I am done here,” she opens up to her counsellor. “I have had enough,” she says with teary eyes. How did they get here? Let us start from here.  

