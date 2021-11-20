Prime

How ignorance fuels violence

A man is visibly seen beating a woman. Reports show that domestic violence has increased. PHOTO/John Batanude

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

Reports indicate that many women are ignorant about domestic violence and the different forms in which it presents. Even men who physically or mentally abuse their women do not consider this to be abuse. They are influenced by factors such as culture, religion and upbringing among others.

Peter Jjuuko, who calls himself Mulangira, grew up in an excessively proud family, where men could not stand rejection or being denied anything by women. It is this attitude he carried to the marriage and he unconsciously mistreated his wife only to lose her, years later.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.