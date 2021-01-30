It is wrong to make stereotypes against women

Upcoming star, Oma Africana, alias Umaru Kafeero is signed to black market records. He recently released his extended play dubbed Murder. Gabriel Buule had a chat with him.

Tell us about your music journey?

I started doing music after school. I got in touch with Producer Steyn who helped me craft my way into music. He later introduced me to Edrisa Musuuza, alias Eddy Kenzo and this was a turning moment of my career.

I partly owe my talent to my producer. He worked so hard to harness my talent. I am currently working with Black Market Records.

Apart from music, what else do you do?

Music is what I am focused on for now. I don’t want any other distractions for now.

How easy is it to succeed in a music career in Uganda?

First,producing quality music is very expensive. It involves technology, marketing, investing in making quality sound and videos, branding among others. All these require money. It takes good management and discipline to breakthrough in the music industry. However, if you invest well, music brings in the returns.

Who is your music role model?

I love Eddy Kenzo because his story is inspirational. He is a hustler who has proved to the world that anyone can rise above limitations. He has won awards and his music career is doing well. Daddy Andre, who, I believe is a talented person and Nina Roz.

Which kind of woman would like to date?

I would like to date a woman who is beautiful in and out. A respectful, God-fearing, kind and beautiful woman. By beautiful, I don’t mean just the face, a woman should have a good personality.

There is a perception that women chase after men with dreadlocks, have you been a victim?

The worst seed that we have planted in our society is to stereotype women and think for them instead of empowering them. When you see one woman madly in love with a guy with locks, it doesn’t mean that it is the taste of all women.

If you had to change anything in the music industry, what would it be?

I would build more studios and support more upcoming artistes.

Which house chore do you hate doing and why?

I hate doing laundry. It is one of those things I cannot do.