Make the most out of this festive season

Driving back home on Sunday evening, I found a spot at the entrance of the shopping area, parked the car and moved to the passenger seat at the back. I handed him the car keys. He smiled broadly as he quickly got into the driver’s seat. He turned the key and slowly drove us into the parking area of the supermarket.

Being a Sunday evening, the area was not overly busy. He could maneuver his way round the place. In my heart I smiled. I had scored highly on his vision board. I was not only a cool mom, but I was trusting him to be in charge. Do not we all enjoy being in charge? The holidays are here on us. Most of the children got holidays earlier and they are going to be home for a long while.

So, what are your plans for the children this long holiday? Aside from sleeping in late, watching television and eating like locusts on a mission, what is going to happen to them all the weeks they will be home?

My late friend Nantale engraved it in me that holidays present every parent with the most incredible opportunity to create lasting memories, teach valuable skills as well bonding for children and the grown-ups in their lives.

When I allowed the young man to drive me for 500 metres, I was creating a lifelong memory. I was saying to him very many different things, that I believed in him and that I could trust him.

When I sit with the children in the kitchen, they learn much more than cooking. When the father milks the cows with the children, he is saying he is available. Those moments are forever engraved in the memory of time.

I still remember the times when my mother baked cake at home and I can still smell the aroma that enveloped the entire house. We did not have an electric cooker or mixer, but she improvised with ash and firewood.

Learning by observation is who we are. We may be told a gazillion things, but when we hear, see and internalise what we see, those lessons stick for life. Holidays are the opportunity every parent has to live out life before their children.

In fact, some parents send all the helpers away from home so that they together with the children tussle out the chores. They create timetables which ensures everyone’s involvement including the youngest members of the households.

May we make the most of the time. May we learn from one another and may we grow together. The holidays are a valuable and essential part of all our development.