Nabaasa: The mechanic changing lives in Fort Portal

Nabaasa repairs a car at her garage. Besides being a source of livelihood, she trains youth the same skill. PHOTO/Alex Ashaba

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

Babrah Nabaasa is a mechanic who also runs a garage in Fort Portal City. When she was a little girl, her dream was to become a driver or a mechanic for motor vehicles

After completing Senior Four in 2008, her parents failed to raise money to further her education. A Good Samaritan came through for her and signed her up at Kichwamba Technical College in Fort Portal, where she got a certificate in motor vehicle mechanics.

