Orobia: MUBS’ first female full professor

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

Laura Orobia’s dream was to become an air hostess. Things took a different twist after her guardian interested her in pursuing a career in accountancy and finance. Over the years, she has not only grown to love the profession, but also achieved remarkable things.

As the world was counting Covid-19 induced losses and grappling with whatever life had thrown on their plates last September, Prof Laura Orobia was celebrating yet another milestone in her career. 

