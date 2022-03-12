Mariam Namukasa. PHOTO/PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

‘My husband left me for a smaller woman’

By  Promise Twinamukye

  • Smiling again. Mariam Namukasa got married and along the way, experienced body size changes. Her husband said she was no longer attractive and left her for another woman. 

And the second runner up  for the Miss Curvy beauty pageant was Mariam Namukasa in 2019.  She strutted the podium with a spring in her foot. The MC handed her the microphone and she said, “... this message goes to my ex husband an our husbands, I am beautiful, I am sexy... to men worldwide...we know  sometimes you change your minds about us, you don’t have to break us [emotionally]....walk away....I am 132kg and I am a very flexible woman...!” Those were Namukasa’s words at the Miss Curvy  competition aimed at ending the idea of  ‘size zero’ beauty.

