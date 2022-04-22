Rising Woman initiative grew my business’ brand equity - Mulondo

Impact: For the past five years, dfcu Bank in partnership with Daily Monitor and Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), have run a programme dubbed Rising Woman, which recognises, celebrates and promotes a culture of mentorship among women in business in Uganda. Manuela P. Mulondo is the 2nd runner up winner of Season One of Rising Woman in 2018. She is the chief executive officer and the founder of The Cradle Childcare- an education service designed for the workplace.

Her vision is to see a Uganda, where women are free to maximise their potential professionally and still be able to raise well-adjusted children. Mulondo partners with organisations, families, or businesses to set up spaces for childcare at their workplace. She shares her journey in the competition and her passion to see women succeed at the workplace while enjoying motherhood.

How was it like participating in the Rising Woman competition?

Standing before a panel of sponsors to defend my business proposal was an exhilarating moment for me. You know why? It is not always easy to translate passion or a business idea into words. I had a few minutes to convince the panel that I was the best candidate with an exceptional business worth supporting.

And what was your key highlight?

The grand finale. Being recognised and awarded a prize as a first runner up was a humbling moment. The prize also came with a book titled The Money Cure, which has transformed my life. Later that evening, I was travelling to South Africa for the Obama Fellowship, so I had double excitement.

What impact has Rising Woman had on your life or business?

The practicality of the programme. During our trip to Nairobi, we got an opportunity to meet some of the successful and influential businesswomen, who have transformed the economic landscape of Kenya. To date, their mentorship and dedication continue to motivate me. The programme was a springboard upon which we created meaningful networks who support us from time to time.

If you were to go back in time, what would you have done differently?

I gave the competition my best and I was among the winners. I do not think I would do anything differently, given the information I had then. I would have done more, but definitely, not differently.

What lessons did you pick from your experience?

Meeting successful entrepreneurs in Nairobi, who have mastered the art of juggling work and life. As a woman, my roles at home and at work are equally important. So, understanding how to make them co-exist successfully was a great lesson. I also learnt that it is possible for us as women to change the economic landscape in the country.

Have you realised any opportunities or benefits because of your business mentorship from Rising Woman?

It was a stepping stone for me. The publicity raised our brand equity as The Cradle. The good book says, “Why light a candle and put it under the table?” Our brand was more visible as a result of the Rising Woman competition.

What would you tell a woman entrepreneur who is still undecided about joining the Rising Woman competition?

Go for it. Even if you do not make it to the top participants, Rising Woman will refine your dream and business. The feedback from the judges gives you a sense of direction on how to grow your enterprise, no matter its size, specialty and vision.

Any tips for novices planning to join the competition?

It is important to understand that the organisers of this initiative are not seeking for perfect proposals or a certain level of expertise. Passion and the desire to communicate your short and long-term goals is what will make you stand out. So, I can say, be raw and candid in your presentation, be confident in your dream and give your business a chance to benefit from this programme.

