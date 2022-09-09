Simi Muhumuza: Bold all the way

We love a black queen who can serve a great fashion moment, especially if she does it so effortlessly. It should be the kind of style that not only has onlookers giving second glances but also getting obsessed with your Instagram feed; something today’s style star possibly knows all too well. Simi Muhumuza is a New York-based digital creator whose style is what mood boards and Pinterest pins. Dreams are made of.

From her big afro, down to her statement accessories, there is no shortage of inspiration with this fashion queen.

Here are some of the reasons why this might just be the style vibe your wardrobe has been waiting for.

The devil is in the detail

Nothing about this fashionista’s queen is ordinary and a lot of the time, she isn’t following the trends, but rather setting her own. She is always finding new ways to elevate even the most downplayed of looks such as tights and a top. Instead of simply throwing on the closest shoes she can get her hands on, Simi will elevate this look with her big hairdo, some statement accessories such as a cropped bomber, and kicks that say you are an adherent reader of the GQ shoe section.

She understands that the detail is what is going to get you turning heads at the end of the day and she pays very close attention to this, with all of her looks.

When it comes to her sweater dresses, for instance, adding some hue and some elevated accessories like white sunnies and blocked heels are her choice to make this look pop.

Keep it interesting

It is 2022 and anything boring and basic is surely not hitting you any marks, as far as fashion is concerned. So what that means is that you need to always find ways to add intrigue to your ensemble. In the case of our style subject today, that is an element she understands all too well, and she always relies on different statement pieces to accentuate her look. Large waist belts worn over slip dresses, for instance, might not be a fashion trick that could come to your mind easily, but when used could easily turn what would have been a basic look into Vogue-approved content.

This is a skill you can carry throughout your ensemble; carefully selecting pieces that will give your look the charter it so desperately needs.