Wanyana wants parents to embrace homeschooling 

Critical thinkers. After years of research and training, Rachael Wanyana believes home schooling is the game changer

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

After being frustrated with the cycle of picking and dropping children to school everyday, waking up children very early in the morning and returning home late, Rachael Wanyana decided to homeschool her children. For nine years, she has trained about 200 learners with a learner-centred approach.

Teacher-centred curricula and learning patterns have for ages been the order of the day in Uganda. The whole idea is based on the teacher being the focal point, learners listen and focus on what the teacher has to pass on in class.

