We hardly move and we eat food from packages

There are groups of people around the world who were historically lean and fit most of their lives. For example, the folk in northern Uganda, were significantly lean and it was not a usual sight to see them struggling with weight. In fact, many were natural sportsmen and women.

I was watching video clips of heavily overweight children in China, who were undergoing forced physical exercises. The children were wailing and weeping because they hated the experience.

Then it occurred to me that there are many overweight children lately. Growing up, most of us were lean. In fact, it was rare to see overweight children that those who were generally heavier were bullied

Today, many children are way heavier than their age. Who is responsible? A delicate question and someone may say I am shaking a table with very expensive drinks. But someone has to talk about it.

The sad truth about being overweight be it a child or an adult, is that it is a gradual process. It does not happen overnight. Whereas food companies make their food a certain way so that it is as addictive as it is nutritionally empty, there is also the important detail that this challenge is embodied around our choices of lifestyle.

It is appalling just how many children binge on artificial drinks laden with sugars, additives and preservatives. It is incredible just how many children eat processed foods in the name of convenience and advancement.

The more we have advanced in technology and understanding, the more we have lost the ability to see the beauty in the simple and natural things.

Back then, we binged on water, fruit from our backyards and we played like our lives depended on it; running around our neighbourhood and engaging with our peers.

Today, children prefer to sit and watch television, play video games or stick to their phones. Today, many children can navigate their toys way better than they can cross the road. Their parents’ money grows on the phone, the ATM and iPad.

We hardly move and we eat food from packages and enjoy imported cereals, soda and beer. Our children detest our local food, they never drink water and they only like chips, sausages, hamburgers, frankfurters and ice cream.

Something is fundamentally wrong because the results of our seemingly innocent choices are speaking loudly.