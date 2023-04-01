Wearing your slip dress maturely

There comes a time in a woman’s life when comfort starts to inform her wardrobe and fashion choices. The days of six-inch stilettos get replaced with comfy pumps. Those revealing body-hugging outfits find themselves shelved and new picks become favourites.

Many a time, we are made to believe that comfortable clothing are boring and anything but sexy. Contrary to that, pieces such as the slip dress will give you the best of both worlds; comfortable and very sexy.

Of course people will argue that this comes with age. Which is why you need to put some effort in your style pieces so that your dresses, for example, are not mistaken for maternity dresses, in the name of comfort. Here is how you can achieve a stylish, appealing and comfortable look.

Layering it up

Ordinarily, a slip dress is the one piece of clothing that can be worn on its own and still stand out. However, you might want to layer this up, to give it a bit more class and elegance. With a layering piece such a blazer, kimono, or even a robe, with a similar texture, will get your nightwear vibes. What layering does is make your look stand out, without overshadowing your dress, and allows you to have a great look in the end. You can decide to wear your layering piece in a similar shade for a monotone look or simply create a contrast by colour-blocking the two pieces in your ensemble.

Go heavy on the accessories

A fedora hat, some sunglasses, a great blocked pair of heels; do it all to make sure that your slip dress look is giving style and elegance. There is something about a well-accessorised look that does not allow for it to go unnoticed, which is what we are trying to achieve. If it means bringing out your most treasured jewels for that, then that is what you need to be doing.