Easy chic, the Charlotte Kamale way

Have you ever noticed how some fashion looks will be easy on the eye, flawless, but still chic and make a fashion statement? Well, that is what you will get from the style looks served by Congolese fashionista, Charlotte Kamale.

She is big on simplicity, but the focus on detail that she employs in a lot of her fashion choices, has turned her into one of the most followed fashion influencers, but also a great place to start if you are looking for some inspiration for that much-needed wardrobe revision or maybe just looking to add timeless, but statement pieces to your own style.

Whether she is pulling off a monotone look, or simply dressing up a pair of biker shorts, there is no shorter of easy chic vibes with this style queen. Here are some of the style tricks you can borrow from the style queen that is Charlotte.

Monotones always do the trick

Choosing to wear one tone, head to toe is a great way to pull off a stylish look with ease. Your attire will not appear too busy and clattered, instead your ensemble will be easy on the eye and soft to look at. You can elevate this look further by wearing the pieces in your look in varying shades and tones, but maintaining the hue of focus to create a look that not only stands, out but is also well put together. If you feel like the head-to-toe hues are a bit much, tone it down by adding your accessories in a contrasting shade such as gold, or silver.

Invest in timeless pieces

With the invention of fast fashion brands, it is quite easy to get swayed and forget the power that is in a timeless piece; something that you can wear in all seasons, and keep with your style, without going out of trend.

The one fashion lesson to pick from this fashionista is how she combines timeless pieces with currently trending items, which makes this a great way to elevate your style.

Doing this makes your style timeless and allows you to wear what can be in vogue, but still be fashion-forward.