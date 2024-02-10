What every bride-to- be ought to know

Aare you planning, hoping, dreaming and manifesting to walk down the aisle this year? With all things fashion, the trends in bridal wear too, have changed over the years. We had a chat with Tracy Kakuru Otatiina, a bridal stylist and founder of Strat Bridals and talked about bridal fashion trends.

What are the most popular bridal gown silhouettes today?

The three that do not go out of style are mermaid, ball gown and sheath dress. We want the brides to stay true to their individual selves, when choosing a gown.

What embellishments or details are in vogue?

Asymmetrical and artsy designs such as single sleeves that have an interesting structure to it, or if it is ruffles, then they are done in an unexpected way. Many are steering away from the usual lace and bead work, and opting for structural designs.

Any unique neckline or sleeve styles that are gaining popularity?

For sleeves, modesty is bouncing back, so strapless options may be hard to find, but more coverage is definitely in. The square neckline is in and and many are choosing it. More brides are opting to cover up the front and leave the back bare.

What accessories do you would recommend to a bride of today?

Invest in a classic set, whether a bracelet or earrings. Go for quality that you can pass down to your children. The gown might go back to the shop, but you can keep good jewellery set.

Are celebrity weddings influencing bridal fashion?

Definately. Some people want what a particular celebrity wore at their wedding or introduction ceremony. Brides-to-be order a former brides’ exact look, from head to toe. But I advise them to add their own flair and personality, while picking this inspiration.

How do you incorporate personal style into a current bridal trend?

I take time to learn what the bride’s personal style is. Since we rent out gowns, we add details to ensure uniqueness, such as a bow, a detachable skirt or a bolero jacket.

Any trending fabric for wedding gowns?

We are going to see more fabric with extreme designs in the future. We have seen lace, satin, and tulle, but there is fabric without printed embellishments which many brides are going for.

Trends you feel a Ugandan brides needs to let go of?

The exaggerated princess ball gown. It was on the market years ago when I got married. Someone should not opt for it because they feel like they don’t have a choice.

Your thoughts on bridal gloves?

They can appear outdated if styled carelessly. On the flip-side they can look very rich and classy. It is a hit or miss.

Let us talk bridal entourage. People are having 10 bridesmaids?