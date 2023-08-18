Make-up trends upcoming brides need

There was a moment in time when every bride was baked to the nines, with layers and layers of foundation, and many of them always appeared completely different people once they walked down the aisle.

With heavily chiselled jawlines, highlights that would blind out anyone who looked at the bride and thick eyebrows, one always wondered what the grooms thought of their brides, if make-up was washed off.

But bridal make-up in 2023, has become more subtle, minimal, at least with the Ugandan brides. We spoke to two of the renowned Ugandan bridal make-up artists in Uganda, Fayth Presh and Faith Imani, who share with us what bridal make-up looks like this season, and some skincare tips that will have you glowing on your big day.

Less is more

Fayth Presh, who has been a bridal make-up artist for years, explains that minimalist looks are what many of the brides in 2023 are leaning more towards.

“Many brides are opting for simple but neatly defined make-up. This is also what is known as the “no-make-up-makeup look.” This is sharp contrast to what we had in the past. Many layers of make-up made many a bride uncomfortable as the day progressed,” Fayth explains.

Imani adds that nude make-up is trendy now, and not many brides want the extra layers.

“Women now ask for looks that will simply accentuate their faces without being too extra. This subtleness of this make-up is also pulled into all the other elements such as eyebrows, which are now fainter, and less defined,” Imani says.

Skin prep is a must

Fayth explains that detailed skin prep before the make-up application is required. “Back in the day, all we needed was moisturiser and primer to set the base. Today, skin preparation to achieve radiant skin is needed. Serums, hydrating masks, sunscreen, face glow oils, liquid illuminators are all used for best results,” she states.

The make-up artistes say brides to be make bookings for facials ahead of the big day, something Imani strongly discourages. “There are higher chances of you getting a skin reaction, which may manifest on your wedding day. If you want the facial, do it months in advance, not a week or two before your wedding day,” she explains.

She says skin prep gives the bride the best results and prevents skin irritation. “Brides are over the pale look. They all want that dewy and long-lasting skin finish with their make-up,” Fayth adds.

Lipstick options

We have noticed a lot of the brides lately keeping their first looks with their lipsticks to gloss or nude make-up options, something that Imani says is the new normal.

“For her first attire, a glossy or nude lip makes the bride stand out, and allow for everything else to complement each other. A lot is going on with her gown and hair, so a toned-down lip option is the perfect way to seal this look,” she says. As the evening progresses, a bolder lip such as red, maroon or pink, allows the bride to pop.

3D details