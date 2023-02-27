Can a man with low sperm count make a woman pregnant?

Although I have one child, after fertility tests recently, a doctor said I have few sperms and, therefore, cannot have children. Is this child mine? Pascal

Low sperm count means that you have less than 15 million sperms per millilitre of semen. Much as this can make it difficult for a man to father children, he may be able to with younger women who are usually fertile.

Much as a man with low sperm count is likely to be less fertile, being in a relationship with a fertile woman can lead to a better fertility outcome for a man with low sperm count.

If you have any doubt about being this child’s father, please go for a DNA test and if you doubt the laboratory results, you can repeat the tests in another more established laboratory.