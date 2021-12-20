Coping with a colicky baby as a parent

Although all babies will go through crying episodes due to colic, as a parent, you should find ways of soothing your baby. PHOTO/istockphoto.com

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • Sometimes, a baby’s normal fussiness turns into extended periods of crying that go on and on and cannot be soothed. These nerve-wracking crying episodes could indicate the baby has colic. Read on to find out what colic is, what might cause it and how you can try to comfort your little one.

Justine Komugisha, a new mother, had had many sleepless nights due to constant crying by her three weeks old baby. Despite being told by her mother that this was common, Komugisha did not want to take any chances.

