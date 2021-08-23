Dental Anaesthesia: Why we love to hate it

By Guest Writer More by this Author

If you have ever had a dental appointment, chances are high that you have had anaesthesia before.

Anaesthesia means a lack or loss of sensation/feeling. This can be with or without consciousness. It has been around for about 175 years and most dentists will agree that it is a crucial part of dental treatment.

Anaesthesia can be applied locally (in a specific region) or sometimes the whole body (general anaesthesia). In some cases, a sedation might be done.

Normally the dentist will apply a gel on the site before applying the anaesthesia. This is to make the experience more comfortable. The most common used drug is Lidocaine/Lignocaine. Within a few minutes, you will experience a ‘swollen/heavy’ feeling’ in that area. Your dentist will check you to see if any changes have taken place.

In case the desired changes have kicked off, then they can proceed with the treatment. The anaesthesia can last up to three hours which means you may still feel numb after the procedure .

Not all procedures require anaesthesia and your dentist will apply it only if they see the need to do so. Some procedures that may not require anaesthesia include: general check-up, simple cleaning, shallow cavities, placing of fissure sealants, taking impressions for dental prostheses among others.

What to do when anxious

Many people undoubtedly get anxious during this procedure and this is expected. However, your dentist will try to help you to relax before giving you the anaesthesia.

You can also help yourself in different ways including talking to your dentist when you are afraid: most times the fear is in your head. Also, you can distract yourself with relaxing music or go with a friend for emotional support. You are also advised to take deep breaths before the procedure. Just like any drug, anaesthetics also have side effects which include: nausea and vomiting, sweating, slurred speech, dizziness, continued numbness, pain at injection site etc. However, these differ from person to person and are relatively rare.

In conclusion, do not fear to let your concerns known with your dental care team. It is also important to share your medical history which includes any allergies and if you are taking any medications.

For more information, visit our website at www.ugadent.org

Dr. Ochwo is a dental surgeon at Pan Dental Surgery