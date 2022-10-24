Difference between teeth cleaning and teeth whitening

Although the two procedures share similarities, they are different and so is their purpose. The main objective of teeth cleaning is to eliminate plaque and tartar from the surfaces of your teeth. This procedure reduces your risk of tooth decay and gum disease. Teeth whitening on the other hand is a cosmetic procedure that removes tooth stains and discolouration.

Professional teeth cleaning is recommended every six months or as determined by your dentist. If you are at risk of tooth decay or have a history of gum disease, schedule teeth cleaning at intervals determined by your dentist. These intervals vary from person to person. For example, the teeth of someone who takes coffee daily will easily stain, thus the need for a dental review every two to three months instead of the recommended six months.

Cleaning aims at preventing tooth decay caused by the buildup of plaque and tartar, treat and prevent gum disease from progressing, eliminate chronic bad breath and identify serious dental issues including tooth decay, infections, gum disease, and oral cancer.

Teeth whitening aims at whitening the teeth and removing surface stains and discolouration. Teeth whitening does not offer any oral health benefits, but it can improve your confidence and self-esteem.

Tooth stains do not signify health problems unless the stains are a result of plaque or tartar build-up. Also, note that while teeth whitening is a safe procedure, a history of tooth sensitivity or weak enamel is a possible short term side-affect.

By whitening your teeth, you can help your physical appearance and boost your self-confidence. It might also actually lead cause you to avoid foods that can stain your teeth and improve your overall health.

In summary, whitening helps with the beauty of your teeth while teeth cleaning aims at maintaining the health of your gums and teeth. Although teeth whitening procedures are optional, teeth cleanings are important for good oral health and should be a requirement.