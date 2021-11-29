Prime

Early detection helped Kyeza beat prostate cancer

Sam Kyeza is now cancer-free.

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • Encouraged by friends, Kyeza went for prostate cancer screening even though it was not what he wanted. An early diagnosis meant that even with minimal treatment, Kyeza is now cancer-free. 

Sam Kyeza, 66, was declared cancer-free in July. He voluntarily went to hospital after his uncle and founder of Prostate Gland Initiative told him that all men above 45 years needed to have their prostate gland frequently checked in order to avoid late stage cancer of the prostate.

