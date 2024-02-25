Help Nansubuga raise Shs50m for urgent surgery

On May 5, 2023, Claire Nasubuga, a student at St Peter's Secondary School in Naalya, Kampala, woke up at 4am to revise her books but felt weak and went back to sleep. When she woke up later in the day, her mother sent her on an errand but she collapsed on the way.

She was rushed to the nearby clinic but after being given first aid, her mother was advised to take her to Nsambya Hospital where she would be managed. At the hospital, the doctor told them the 19 year-old had suffered a stroke.

Agnes Nagawa, her mother, says Nansubuga was in the Intensive Care Unit for some days but stayed in hospital while she got treatment, with the bill accumulating to about Shs9m.

“I am a single mother and it was hard for me to pay all this money. The doctor recommended a CT scan, which revealed that my daughter had burst a blood vessel in the brain,” she says.

A ruptured aneurysm, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, can cause serious health problems such as hemorrhagic stroke, brain damage, coma and even death.

“Urgent surgery was essential but at Aga Khan Hospital, which had been recommended, the estimated cost was too high. We then looked for a cheaper option, which is Yashoda Hospital in India where the surgery can be performed at Shs50m. This would cover treatment, transport, surgery, and accommodation,” Nagawa says.

However, despite relentless efforts, her mother, who also has a heart problem, is overwhelmed with the financial challenges that have intensified with her daughter’s medical emergency. Although she has temporarily been discharged from hospital, there is a risk of starting to bleed again.

“I ask all well-wishers to help me save my daughter’s life. Every contribution counts,” her mother pleads.