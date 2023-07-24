How can I increase my breast milk supply?

One month after giving birth, I am unable to breastfeed my twins. What can I take to boost my breastmilk supply? Nalongo

Dear Nalongo,

Many Ugandan breastfeeding mothers believe it may be hard to get enough breastmilk for twins and so opt for various ways of supplementation, including giving cow’s milk to the baby, resulting in financial constraints and other consequences.

Under normal circumstances, the human body will produce more than enough breastmilk for twins or even triplets, so there is no need to worry that your babies may not get enough breast milk.

Many mothers also believe that to produce enough breast milk, one should take a lot of brown porridge (bushera) mixed with milk, which only ends up causing weight gain. Once milk is taken, it will not just help to form breastmilk but will be digested into products that will be utilised by the body according to need.

Anything that helps increase a mother’s breast milk supply is called a galactagogue with the best galactagogues being a stress-free mind, a balanced diet (proteins, fats, carbohydrates, minerals, vitamins and water in appropriate proportions) and ensuring that one starts breastfeeding early after birth (within the first hour), frequently and properly.

However, in order to boost their breastmilk supply, a mother could also take sesame seeds, dates, pumpkin seeds, oats, peanuts and leafy vegetables. If taken in good proportions, these are less likely to cause excessive weight gain.

If you try the above and your breastmilk supply is still low, see your doctor for further advice. You should not take any drugs or supplements without your doctor’s advice.

#########################################

Is gout hereditary?

My two daughters are always complaining of painful joints. Could they have inherited my gout? Babalanda

Dear Babalanda,

Gout is a painful joint disease resulting from high levels of uric acid in blood, which may form crystals whose accumulation in the joints may lead to painful, swollen joints.

Although gout may be hereditary, the disease is more common in adult men and women who have reached menopause.