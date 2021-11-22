Prime

How soon should you get your jab?

If there is any doubt about when to take the vaccine, seek medical advice from a health worker.

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

There has been debate and worry about when someone who has suffered from Covid-19 should get vaccinated. According to experts, the time varies but the most important factor is getting tested first.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health (MoH), five million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 while the number of vaccination doses administered per 100 rose to eight as of November 13, 2021.
The MoH is doing a regional mass vaccination campaign in order to increase its uptake on top of extending vaccination campaigns to schools, hospitals, theatres and bars. 

