Is the food served at your workplace healthy?

Giving employees the ability to easily make healthy choices and strengthening their chances of getting their five-a-day can help to foster positive relationships around food, whilst boosting overall health and immunity. 

By  Taaka Wandera Kupewa

What you need to know:

  • Experts say the general rule of thumb for someone living a sedentary lifestyle is that 50 percent to 70 percent of the meal portion should consist of non-starchy vegetables.  