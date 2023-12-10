How to stay true to your diet during the holidays

As the festive season draws near, maintaining healthy dietary habits can become challenging amid a surplus of tempting treats and celebratory feasts. Individuals dedicated to achieving or sustaining a healthy weight may face considerable obstacles during the holidays.

Nevertheless, by adopting a strategic approach and making mindful choices, it is possible to navigate the season of festivities without compromising your nutritional goals.

The first thing to remember is to always plan ahead. Before heading for holiday gatherings, plan your meals and snacks for the day. For example, before going for that end of year party at work, eat a nutritious meal at home to help you curb your appetite and reduce the likelihood of overindulging in unhealthy options.

If you are attending a Christmas dinner with family and friends, carrying a healthy dish to share ensures there is at least one option that aligns with your dietary preferences.

Choose healthy foods

When it comes to food, Dr Ngwabe advises one to look out for healthier alternatives to traditional holiday dishes.

Swap fried meats for an array of vegetables. Embrace lean protein sources such as grilled fish, roasted chicken, or protein-rich beans in traditional stews as satisfying alternatives to heavier meat dishes. Making small substitutions, such as these, Dr Ngwabe says, can make a significant difference in your overall calorie intake. Also, at every meal, make sure to serve and eat more vegetables and fruits.

Accountability

It is also good to have an accountability partner. Share your health goals with friends and family and enlist their support. Having an accountability partner, who understands your commitment to a healthy lifestyle can make it easier for you to resist temptation as they keep you accountable when you are going off track.

Physical activity

Incorporate physical activity into your holiday routine. Benjamin Amanya, a nutritionist and fitness coach, says staying active can help counterbalance the extra calories you will consume and boost your overall well-being. A morning workout, a family walk if done daily will really make a difference.

“Also, eating is not the only way to celebrate, focus on enjoyment, and remember that the holidays are about more than just food. Focus on the joy of spending time with loved ones, creating memories, and embracing the spirit of the season. By shifting your focus from food to the overall experience, you can maintain a healthy perspective on celebrations,” Amanya Adds.

Limit alcohol intake

Dr Aleena Ngwabe, a nutritionist, advises against over consumption of alcoholic beverages.

“These are not only high in calories, but they can lower inhibitions, making it easier to overeat. If you choose to take an alcoholic drink, do so mindfully or consider alternatives such as sparkling water with a splash of fruit juice or a light cocktail,” Dr Ngwabe explains.

Dr Ngwabe also advices that you set realistic goals.

“Acknowledge that the holidays are full of celebrations and merry making. Setting realistic goals can help you strike a balance between indulgence and discipline. Rather than aiming for perfection, focus on making mindful choices and maintaining a sense of moderation.”

You can also practice the 80-20 rule. Allow yourself some flexibility, aim to follow your diet 80 percent of the time, leaving room for indulgence during special occasions.

Stay hydrated

Sometimes, Amanya says, our bodies can mistake thirst for hunger. Keep yourself well-hydrated throughout the day, especially before attending holiday events. Opt for water or herbal teas to help control your appetite and prevent mindless snacking on calorie-laden treats.



Staying committed to a healthy diet during the holiday season requires a combination of planning, mindfulness, and flexibility. By adopting these practical tips and approaching the festive season with a balanced mindset, you can navigate the holiday gatherings without sacrificing your health and well-being. Remember, the key is moderation, not deprivation, allowing you to savour the season while staying true to your health goals.

