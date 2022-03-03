Obesity rising in Africa - WHO

  • As the world prepares to mark World Obesity Day on March 4, the WHO analysis released Wednesday estimates that the prevalence of obesity among adults in the 10 high-burden countries will range from 13.6 to 31 percent, while in children and adolescents it will range from 5 to 16.5 percent.

One in five adults and one in 10 children and teenagers are projected to be obese by December 2023 if no robust measures are taken to reverse the trends, a new World Health Organization (WHO) analysis shows.

