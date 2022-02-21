This photo combination created on February 20, 2022 shows Odeke before (L) and after she had embarked on a fitness journey. Odeke says after giving birth, do not start any exercise regime without consulting your doctor first. PHOTO/COURTESY

|

Healthy Living

Prime

Odeke’s journey of losing 18kgs in eight months

By  Esther Bridget Nakalya

What you need to know:

  • Before pregnancy, Odeke weighed 68kgs and was a size 12. After giving birth to her last child she developed complications that kept her from working out.
  • Six months after, she embarked on a fitness journey that has seen her lose 18kgs.

Leah Odeke, a mother of three is passionate about staying fit. Her biggest motivation thus far been her pre-pregnancy body.

