Prevent lifestyle diseases to reduce burden on our health care system – Museveni

President Museveni has urged the Ministry of Health to step up preventive health campaigns to sensitise the public on avoiding non-communicable diseases.

“The new danger to the health of Ugandans is arising from the non-communicable diseases. We continue to witness an increase in lifestyle diseases. Lifestyle diseases or Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) include; diabetes, hypertension (high blood pressure), obesity, and cancers. These are most prevalent in the urban areas where people have adopted behaviours which promote less body activity or exercise and eating fatty and processed foods and beverages,” he said in a letter read by Vice President Jessica Alupo at the second edition of Heroes in Health Awards ceremony at Kampala Serena Hotel on Saturday.

The president noted that Non-Communicable Diseases are easy to handle through lifestyle changes.

“The Ministry of Health should intensify its health campaigns to teach people on the right diets for their bodies and the recommended forms of exercise for different categories of people. This will help us to counter the threat of these silent killers,” he said.

The event organised by National Medical Stores (NMS), sought to recognise outstanding individuals, entities, organizations, services, products, and programs in Uganda’s health sector.

Currently, causes of deaths due to the common four NCDs like cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes stand at 27 percent while 40 percent of diseases in Uganda,

According to the Health Ministry, 40% of people die of non-communicable diseases; 13% die of accidents; 9% die of heart-related diseases, 5% die of cancers and 3% die of other diseases including sickle cells annually.

Museveni said the public health strategy of the NRM government has always been characterised by putting greater emphasis on disease prevention.

“This involves mass mobilisation and awareness campaigns to equip the general public with crucial information on disease prevention and control. Once the public is aware of the possible sources and causes of various diseases, it becomes possible to reduce the disease burden on our health care system,” he noted.

Mr Museveni said the emphasis on disease prevention has helped the government to control the spread of malaria and cholera.

He thanked Ugandans for obeying the guidance given by the Ministry of Health and the Scientists at the beginning of the struggle to fight and minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“I continue to challenge our scientists to lead in sensitizing the wanainchi (citizens) on COVID-19 and how to protect themselves. A healthy population is a cornerstone for improving people’s standards of living,” he said.

The NMS board chairman, Dr Jotham Musinguzi, expressed the institution’s commitment to continue procuring, storing, and delivering essential medicines and health supplies mainly to public health facilities.