Proteins are the building blocks of life

Approximately one billion people experience inadequate protein intake according to a recent report from pubmed, an online portal.

Proteins are essential macro nutrients which make up most of the body, nails, muscles, hair, cells and tissues. They are vital for body growth and development, tissue repair, cell regeneration, enzymes, source of energy, among other benefits.

Sources

Proteins come from mainly two sources; plants and animals. They include soy, beans, groundnuts, cashews, simsim, peas, cow peas, sunflower seeds, chia seeds.

Animal proteins include yoghurt, beef, chicken, pork, turkey, duck, eggs, fish and silver fish (mukene), among others.

According to Diana Agenorwot, a nutritionist/dietician, protein deficiency happens when a person is not eating the recommended 0.8 grammes per kilogramme body weight per day.

“Deficiencies could also be as a result of underlying health conditions that may interfere with absorption of food,” Agenorwot says.

While some symptoms are visible, others can be detected by a medical personnel. The following are some of the noticeable signs that one may have protein deficiency.

Muscle wasting

Because protein is a building block of muscles and tissues, according to Julius Lwanga, a nutritionist at Kampala Hospital, its deficiency will make the body use all the energy it gets for more important functions, thus affecting the skeletal muscles in the process.

“As a result, lack of protein leads to muscle wasting over time. Even moderate protein insufficiency may cause muscle wasting, especially in elderly people. Studies have shown that an increased protein intake may slow the muscle degeneration that comes with old age,” says Healthline.com, an online portal.

Bilateral pitting edema

Edema, which is characterised by swollen and puffy skin, is a classic symptom of kwashiorkor.

According to Healthline.com, scientists believe it is caused by low amounts of human serum albumin, which is the most abundant protein in the liquid part of blood, or blood plasma.

One of albumin’s main functions is to maintain oncotic pressure, a force that draws fluid into the blood circulation.

Because of reduced human serum albumin levels, protein deficiency may lead to fluid build-up inside the abdominal cavity. A bloated belly is a characteristic sign of kwashiorkor.

Fatigue

According to Lwanga, due to hormonal imbalance caused by the deficiency, the body can easily get fatigued.

Research, according Webmd, shows that just a week of not eating enough protein can affect the muscles responsible for your posture and movement, especially if you are 55 years of age or older.

“And over time, a lack of protein can make you lose muscle mass, which in turn lowers your strength, makes it harder to keep your balance, and slows your metabolism. It can also lead to anaemia, when your cells do not get enough oxygen, which makes you tired,” it states.

Brittle nails

Because nails are made up of protein, protein deficiency will manifest itself in them quicker than other parts of the body. According to Lwanga, this also goes for the hair and skin.

The proteins in three body parts include elastin, collagen, and keratin. When the body is protein deprived, the skin starts becoming flaky, hair gets thinner and your nails could go brittle with deep ridges on fingernails. It should, however, be considered that diet is not the only possible cause although it is something to consider.

Protein deficiency can also be detected by a medical personnel through tests.

“In cases where there is a protein deficiency, some measures including increasing intake of protein food sources such as fish, chicken, beans, peas and milk, among others is vital as the medical conditions are being managed,” Agenorwot says.

Because protein is used by almost every part of the body including muscles, skin, hair, bones and blood, protein deficiency may have more than the above symptoms.