Reasons why eating tilapia is good for you

Among the key minerals in tilapia is selenium, an antioxidant that protects cells from damage. PHOTO | COURTESY 

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • Tilapia is an easy-to-prepare, nutritious, and relatively inexpensive fish. However, tilapia farming practices may raise some safety and ethical concerns, so you should be aware of where your fish is coming from.

Tilapia is the commonest type of fish caught in most Ugandan water bodies. It is also among the commonest fish species reared in ponds, hence being readily available and affordable.

