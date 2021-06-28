The hairs on my nipples are discomforting 

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga More by this Author

Doctor, my breasts, especially around the nipple area have developed hair which I have to cut. Unfortunately the growing hairs prick the baby during breast feeding. What can I do? Anita Amery

Growing hair on the nipples is very common in both men and women. This is harmless even though in women this can lead to cosmetic problems requiring their removal even when they may be harmless.

Nipples have hair pits and may grow hair just like any other part of the body that has hair.

Unfortunately, women take nipple hair to be abnormal hence shaving the hairs immediately they appear. Shaved hair ends may then prick anyone who comes in close contact with the nipples. There is also the possibility of getting razor bumps and infections hence worsening the problem.

That said sometimes hairy nipples can happen due to hormonal changes during pregnancy, menopause and may also happen when a woman is over producing male hormones like in Polycystic ovarian Syndrome (PCOS).

In many of these hormonal cases other symptoms like irregular periods, infertility and beards among others may coexist with hairy nipples.

Advertisement

Since shaving is causing your child to be pricked by cut hair ends, you either leave the hair alone, or trim it with a pair of scissors or do waxing.

It is however, important to have a medical check to rule out hormonal conditions that also cause hairy nipples so that addressing them may stop the hair from growing.