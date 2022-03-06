The tests you need for proper diagnosis

Sometimes, the doctor needs to know at what speed the disease is growing in your body so that they can come up with the right medicines and treatment for you. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • A misdiagnosis can have serious consequences on a person’s health, delay recovery and sometimes calls for treatment that is harmful or even fatal. Beatrice Nakibuuka explores the right procedures for proper diagnosis.

According to 2019 reports by Docpanel, around 12 million adults receive a misdiagnosis every year. That is one out of every 20 adults seeking outpatient care. A misdiagnosis that is not corrected can lead to unnecessary and potentially harmful treatments, physical and emotional pain, increased costs and even loss of life.

