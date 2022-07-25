Understanding Ramsay Hunt syndrome



Dr Kakungulu explains that the facial nerve is the seventh cranial nerve and carries nerve fibres that control facial movement and expression. The facial nerve generally divides into five main branches. The frontal/temporal brunch controls the fore head muscles, the zygomatic brunch helps close your eyes, the buccal brunch moves the nostrils, upper lip to make a smile whereas the marginal mandibular branch moves the lower lip to express a frown.

The cervical brunch controls the platizmer muscle, which covers the chin. Therefore, when the varicella zoster virus attacks and damages the facial nerve, all downstream branches of the facial nerve are also affected, resulting in weak movement or paralysis of the entire half of the face.



Symptoms

According to Mayoclinic.org, the symptoms of RHS are usually on one side of the face (unilateral) and these include:

1. Weakness of muscles of the face, usually on one side with inability to smile or wrinkle the forehead creating the appearance of a “saggy face’’, just like with Bieber, resulting from the paralysis of the facial nerve.

2. Painful rash around the ear or in the mouth.

3. Auditory symptoms of pain (otalgia), hearing loss, ringing in ears (tinnitus) and a sensation of the room spinning, known as vertigo.

“Facial muscles affected by nerve palsy may be weak or feel stiff and result in the inability to smile or wrinkle the forehead, and sometimes people may fail to control saliva pouring out of the mouth. Other symptoms include difficulty in closing the eye on the affected side, a change in perception of taste and that is usually because the facial nerve innovates part of the tongue and difficulty in speaking due to abnormal mouth movement,” explains Dr Kakungulu.



Eyes and vision

According to healthline.com, one major consequences of facial paralysis is the inability to close the eye on the side of the face that is affected. This can lead to a condition called exposure keratopathy, where the surface of the eye dries out due to lack of lubrication, which naturally happens every time the eyes blink.

Without this protective layer of tear film, the eye surface, including the cornea, can break down resulting into sores which increase the risk of bacterial infection leading to blindness if not attended to.



Treatment

Prompt treatment of RHS reduces the risk of complications, including permanent facial muscle weakness and deafness. There is usually a good prognosis when treatment is started within three days of the onset of symptoms.

“Treatment typically involves anti-viral drugs, pain management with analgesics, steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, as well as nerve modulating drugs,” Dr Kakungulu shares.



Related disorders

According to rarediseases.org the symptoms of the following disorders can be similar to those of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Shingles, which also present with a painful rash, may affect nerves all over the body, not specific to just the facial region.

Bell’s palsy is a non-progressive neurological disorder of the facial nerve (7th cranial nerve), characterised by sudden onset of facial paralysis that may be preceded by a slight fever, pain behind the ear on the affected side, a stiff neck and weakness and/or stiffness on one side of the face. In contrast to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, no rash is present, and paralysis is less severe at onset. Paralysis is thought to be caused by non-infective inflammation, and swelling of the seventh cranial nerve.

Others include acoustic neuroma, a benign tumour of the eighth cranial nerve. Trigeminal neuralgia is a disorder of the fifth cranial nerve (trigeminal nerve).