Am I getting a stroke?

I am 33 years old. For the past six months, when I am about to start my period, I get pain in my right eye and weakness in the right arm. Aren’t these signs of a stroke? Anna

Dear Anna,

Pain in the right eye that may be accompanied by a temporary right-side weakness could indicate a type of headache called a migraine, which is sometimes also accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light.

Your symptoms are likely not a result of a stroke, which is due to interruption of food and oxygen-laden blood supply to part of the brain resulting in brain death and serious longstanding symptoms. In case of a stroke, one may, among other symptoms, get sudden but eventually longstanding numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg on one side of the body.

Migraines are different in everyone but are more common in women than in men and may be caused by hormonal changes that lead to a woman’s period (menstrual or hormonal migraine).

Premenstrual syndrome refers to a group of symptoms, including a headache that a woman may experience up to 14 days before a period, which symptoms usually stop after the period starts.

Menstrual migraines, which affect many women in their reproductive age are more common in women in their late 20s or early 30s.

Migraine with brainstem aura has symptoms that can be confused with those of a stroke, such as slurred speech, dizziness, unsteadiness, and numbness on one side. Hemiplegic migraine is much more serious than this, sometimes resulting in a temporary paralysis on one side of the body.

There is no cure for menstrual migraines and the usual migraine treatments including over-the-counter drugs can cause peptic ulcers if taken often although for many, they can help. People should avoid self-prescription including taking contraceptive pills to stop ovulation because the internet says so in preference to seeing as doctor as soon as possible for help.