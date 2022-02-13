Want healthy, long hair? Eat right

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Omega-3 fatty acids. Oil that boosts hydration for your hair and scalp is provided by Omega-3 fatty acids. This nutrient is also present in the cells that line the scalp so it is important to add it to your diet.
  • What to eat: Oily fish such as salmon. Other options include avocados, pumpkin seeds and walnuts.

When your hair is in bad shape, it is difficult to feel confident and happy because it is the first feature people notice when they look at us.

