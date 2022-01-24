Tips to improve your nutrition on a budget

Always avoid cross contamination. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • While a healthy diet can sometimes cost more, it does not have to. Here is how to eat the right foods without making a significant impact on your budget.

Are you the kind of person who buys food stuff anytime and anywhere? Are you bothered by the amount of money you spend on the food? Eating a balanced diet is important for healthy living, the reason you should always plan and be knowledgeable on what you need and where to get it from. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.