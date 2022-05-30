What can I take to relieve ulcer pain?

I have recently developed ulcers perhaps due to fasting or stress. What medication will provide relief? Mulumba

Dear Mulumba,

An ulcer is a wound. Ulcers can appear on the skin, in the mouth, stomach or intestines, among other parts of the body.

What you call ulcers caused by stress or fasting could be the so-called peptic ulcers that usually develop in the stomach or duodenum (the small intestine first part after the stomach).

About 80 percent of peptic stomach ulcers and 90 percent of duodenal ulcers are caused by a bacterial germ called Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and the rest of the ulcers are mainly caused by long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as diclofenac, aspirin and ibuprofen.

When the said germ attacks the said stomach or duodenum areas when one is young, majority of victims may not have symptoms but the symptoms may come all of a sudden when one gets stressed or fasts, one reason it is locally believed that fasting and stress cause peptic ulcers.

However, the ulcers may only develop symptoms or worsen following stress or fasting.

Some types of stress, such as after receiving bad news, blood infections and serious injury, can lead to what are called stress ulcers (sudden superficial stomach or the tube before the stomach called the oesophagus ulcers).