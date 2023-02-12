When do I need to visit a dentist?

Everyone needs to visit the dentist whether you have teeth or not. During these visits, the dentist will check a number of things such as your oral hygiene.

Although some of us brush every day, we still end up with cavities simply because we do not brush the right way. You can also visit a dentist with your newborn for guidelines on how to properly clean their mouth.

During these appointments, a routine dental schedule is drafted, which varies from person to person based on their dental needs. The recommended routine is for reviews every six months. However, in some cases, such as when someone smokes, a dentist schedule visits every three to four months. Here are other reasons why you might visit a dentist:

Toothache

The most obvious reason for a dental visit is a toothache. Common causes of tooth pain are cavities/decay, a crack or fracture, failing fillings or restorations, inflamed gums, or teeth grinding.

Preventative care

Preventative dental visits are important to detect problems early.

Broken or chipped tooth

Our teeth are strong but they can still fracture or break. This often happens due to an accident or injury but it can also be caused by biting into something hard or by cavities. If your tooth chips, cracks or breaks, it may not hurt instantly.

Swollen, red or bleeding gums

Bacteria in the mouth does not only cause plaque to form on teeth but it can also cause an inflammation of the gums. If you do not remove bacteria with regular brushing and flossing routines, it can build up. This can result in swollen, red, or bleeding gums.

Sensitivity of teeth

Our teeth can become hypersensitive to hot or cold foods and drinks when their protective layer, the enamel, is damaged or worn down. If the tooth’s internal nerves are exposed and unprotected, a sharp pain may arise when temperature travels into the tooth.